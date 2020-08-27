IDLES have announced a third night at Brixton Academy, and a new 'un in Manchester

IDLES have extended their upcoming album tour with new shows in Manchester and London.
The jaunt - in support of 'Ultra Mono', due 25th September - will kick off on 7th May in Glasgow, now culminating with three nights at London's Brixton Academy.
The details are:
MAY
7 Glasgow Barrowland
8 Glasgow Barrowland
10 Newcastle O2 City Hall
12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
13 Birmingham O2 Academy
14 Sheffield O2 Academy
16 Dublin Vicar Street
17 Dublin Vicar Street
20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
21 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
JUNE
18 London O2 Academy Brixton
19 London O2 Academy Brixton
20 London O2 Academy Brixton
The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows soon too, across the weekend of 29th-30th August. Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.