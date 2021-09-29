IDLES have announced their new album, 'Crawler'.
The band's fourth full-length, it was recorded at the famed Real World Studios in Bath during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will arrive on 12th November via Partisan. They've also shared new single, 'The Beachland Ballroom'.
Frontman Joe Talbot says of the track: "It’s the most important song on the album, really. There's so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck -- we’re at a place where we're actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It's one that I really love singing."
The full tracklisting reads:
MTT 420 RR
The Wheel
When the Lights Come On
Car Crash
The New Sensation
Stockholm Syndrome
The Beachland Ballroom
Crawl!
Meds
Kelechi
Progress
Wizz
King Snake
The End