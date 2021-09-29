Coming soon

Published: 12:14 pm, September 29, 2021

IDLES have announced their new album, 'Crawler'.

The band's fourth full-length, it was recorded at the famed Real World Studios in Bath during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will arrive on 12th November via Partisan. They've also shared new single, 'The Beachland Ballroom'.

Frontman Joe Talbot says of the track: "It’s the most important song on the album, really. There's so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck -- we’re at a place where we're actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It's one that I really love singing."

The full tracklisting reads:



MTT 420 RR

The Wheel

When the Lights Come On

Car Crash

The New Sensation

Stockholm Syndrome

The Beachland Ballroom

Crawl!

Meds

Kelechi

Progress

Wizz

King Snake

The End