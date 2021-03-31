IDLES are going to play a huge live show in Bristol

On tour

It's gonna take place in September.

Published: 2:34 pm, March 31, 2021

DLES are going to play a huge live show in Bristol later this summer.

The outdoor event will take place on The Downs on Friday 3rd September, with tickets on sale from tomorrow, Thursday 1st April.

Dave Harvey from organisers Team Love and Simple Things says: “It’s an amazing feeling to announce the IDLES homecoming show for September this year. We have been huge fans of the band for years and have watched them grow from playing very early on the bill in small venues for Simple Things to becoming one of the world’s biggest and most important rock bands. There simply isn’t a venue in Bristol now who can hold all the people that would want to see them, so we found an outdoor venue instead!

“It feels all the more important to put on a show with them now, we really feel like this is the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us, to be able to be back standing in the audience watching one of Bristol’s best bands play their number one album live for one of the very first times in front of their hometown fans. It’s going to feel really special.”

