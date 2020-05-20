Watch

Keep an eye out for news of their new album, too.

Published: 10:42 pm, May 20, 2020

IDLES are back in business with new single, 'Mr Motivator'.

Released under the guise of an isolation workout clip, it arrives ahead of the group's follow-up to ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, expected sometime soon.

Speaking about the track, Joe Talbot says: "We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”

Give it a watch below.