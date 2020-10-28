iDKHOW want you to contribute to a brand new 'project'

iDKHOW have asked fans to contribute to a brand new project.
The band have asked for artwork, images or video, based around the lyrics to their song 'Leave Me Alone'.
Submissions will be selected to feature in a new lyric video for the track, which is set to air as part of a forthcoming "special live broadcast".
There are all sorts of special requirements, which you can check out here.
iDKHOW released their (really very good) debut album 'Razzmatazz' last week. They're on the cover of this month's Upset, which you can order here.
We here at iDKHOW, along with TELLEXX, have enjoyed your #Razzmatazz inspired art. We invite you to work with us to create a fan curated lyric video for “Leave Me Alone.” Learn more about this fine opportunity here: https://t.co/HAOH2yleRS pic.twitter.com/l8MIoUpq7P— iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) October 28, 2020