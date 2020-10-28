iDKHOW want you to contribute to a brand new 'project'

News

The band have asked for material based around the lyrics to their song 'Leave Me Alone'.

Published: 8:58 pm, October 28, 2020

iDKHOW have asked fans to contribute to a brand new project.

The band have asked for artwork, images or video, based around the lyrics to their song 'Leave Me Alone'.

Submissions will be selected to feature in a new lyric video for the track, which is set to air as part of a forthcoming "special live broadcast".

There are all sorts of special requirements, which you can check out here.

iDKHOW released their (really very good) debut album 'Razzmatazz' last week. They're on the cover of this month's Upset, which you can order here.