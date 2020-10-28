Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy
November 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

iDKHOW want you to contribute to a brand new 'project'

The band have asked for material based around the lyrics to their song 'Leave Me Alone'.
Published: 8:58 pm, October 28, 2020
iDKHOW want you to contribute to a brand new 'project'

iDKHOW have asked fans to contribute to a brand new project.

The band have asked for artwork, images or video, based around the lyrics to their song 'Leave Me Alone'.

Submissions will be selected to feature in a new lyric video for the track, which is set to air as part of a forthcoming "special live broadcast".

There are all sorts of special requirements, which you can check out here.

iDKHOW released their (really very good) debut album 'Razzmatazz' last week. They're on the cover of this month's Upset, which you can order here.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fever 333 and Grandson have both covered Linkin Park classics
Will Gould: "A lot of the themes with Salem are cute but deadly"
nothing,nowhere., KennyHoopla and JUDGE have teamed up for new collab 'blood'
Tigers Jaw have announced their new album, 'I Won’t Care How You Remember Me'
The Wonder Years are back with a new track, check out 'Brakeless' now
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing