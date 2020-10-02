Watch

Published: 4:50 pm, October 02, 2020

iDKHOW have shared another new video ahead of their imminent debut album.

The clip for third track 'New Invention' was shot in one take on the set of the Kubrickian ‘70s sci-fi video with Raul Gonzo - check it out below.

The creative project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes - who features on the cover of September's Dork 'btw' - 'Razzmatazz' is due out on 23rd October via Fearless Records.

This new song follows on from recent singles 'Razzmatazz' and 'Leave Me Alone', as well as the other week's online stress test.