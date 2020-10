Watch

Their debut album's coming next week.

Published: 10:30 am, October 14, 2020

iDKHOW have shared another new video ahead of their imminent debut album.

The clip for fourth track 'Lights Go Down' is a retro animated clip that arrives ahead of next week's debut album 'Razzmatazz', due out on 23rd October via Fearless Records.

The creative project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes, this new song follows on from recent singles 'New Invention', 'Razzmatazz' and 'Leave Me Alone', as well as the other week's online stress test.

Give it a watch below.