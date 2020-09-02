Watch

Their debut album is 'on the way'.

Published: 5:20 pm, September 02, 2020

iDKHOW have launched a new video for 'Leave Me Alone'.

Directed by Raul Gonzo and shot in Los Angeles in August 2020, it's a track from upcoming debut album 'Razzmatazz', set for release on 16th October.

“Making a video in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge,” explains Dallon Weekes. “We decided to incorporate a lot of things from the state of the world as it is now. Social distancing, sterile isolation, etc. it all seemed to fit with the song's themes of wanting to quarantine yourself from toxic people and situations.”

Give it a watch below.