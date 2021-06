On tour

They'll take place while they're over for Reading & Leeds.

Published: 11:08 am, June 01, 2021

iDKHOW have announced their biggest UK headline shows to date.

The gigs bookend their sets at Reading & Leeds this summer, with nights in Glasgow and London supported by Will Joseph Cook.

Frontman Dallon Weekes says: "We’re incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to play safely in the UK again! We can’t wait to go back!"

The details are:



AUGUST

27 SWG3, Glasgow, UK

28 Reading Festival, UK

29 Leeds Festival, UK

31 The Forum, London UK



Tickets go on general sale from Friday 4th June.