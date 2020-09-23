iDKHOW have released a new video for 'Razzmatazz'

Watch

Dallon and co.'s debut album is nearly here.

Published: 5:32 pm, September 23, 2020

iDKHOW have shared a video for the title-track from their upcoming debut album.

The creative project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes, 'Razzmatazz' is due out on 16th October via Fearless Records.

This new song follows on from recent single 'Leave Me Alone', as well as the other week's online stress test. The retro, glitchy evaluation asks a series of rapid-fire, usually readable questions like 'Do you get uneasy in tight spaces?' and 'Do you want to be left alone?' before drawing its conclusion.

Have a gander via the link here, and check out the new single below.