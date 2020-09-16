Subscribe to Upset
September 2020
Listen

iDKHOW have released the title-track from upcoming debut album, 'Razzmatazz'

The album's only a month away.
Published: 10:46 am, September 16, 2020
iDKHOW have released the title-track from their upcoming debut album.

The creative project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes'Razzmatazz' is due out on 16th October via Fearless Records.

This new song follows on from recent single 'Leave Me Alone', as well as last week's online stress test. The retro, glitchy evaluation asks a series of rapid-fire, usually readable questions like 'Do you get uneasy in tight spaces?' and 'Do you want to be left alone?' before drawing its conclusion.

Check that out via the link here, and give the new single a listen below.

