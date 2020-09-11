News

Stressed? Us?

Published: 1:14 pm, September 11, 2020

iDKHOW have launched their own online stress test.

The retro, glitchy evaluation - which sees them team up with the mysterious Tellexx - asks a series of rapid-fire questions like 'Do you get uneasy in tight spaces?' and 'Do you want to be left alone?' before drawing its conclusion.

Have a go yourself via the link below.

The game has arrived in the lead up to the band's debut album 'Razzmatazz', due out on 16th October via Fearless Records.