iDKHOW have launched their own online stress test.
The retro, glitchy evaluation - which sees them team up with the mysterious Tellexx - asks a series of rapid-fire questions like 'Do you get uneasy in tight spaces?' and 'Do you want to be left alone?' before drawing its conclusion.
Have a go yourself via the link below.
The game has arrived in the lead up to the band's debut album 'Razzmatazz', due out on 16th October via Fearless Records.
In partnership with TELLEXX, we invite you to participate in a brief stress analysis. Take the test at the link below and share your results with us for science.https://t.co/8wH4MGCKfi pic.twitter.com/HOAdp7TDe6— iDKHOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (@iDKHOW) September 8, 2020