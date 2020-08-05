iDKHOW have announced their debut album, 'Razzmatazz'.
Due out on 16th October via Fearless Records, the news arrives alongside first single 'Leave Me Alone'.
Dallon Weekes - formerly of Panic! At The Disco - explains the inspiration behind the song: "When you’re in a toxic situation, the phrase ‘Leave Me Alone’ is the last civil thing you say before things get uncivil."
Check it out below; the full tracklisting reads:
Leave Me Alone
Indoctrination
Mad IQs
Nobody Likes The Opening Band
New Invention
From The Gallows
Clusterhug
Sugar Pills
Kiss Goodnight
Lights Go Down
Need You Here
Door
Tomorrow People
Razzmatazz