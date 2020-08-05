Listen

It comes with a new single, too.

iDKHOW have announced their debut album, 'Razzmatazz'.

Due out on 16th October via Fearless Records, the news arrives alongside first single 'Leave Me Alone'.

Dallon Weekes - formerly of Panic! At The Disco - explains the inspiration behind the song: "When you’re in a toxic situation, the phrase ‘Leave Me Alone’ is the last civil thing you say before things get uncivil."

Check it out below; the full tracklisting reads:



Leave Me Alone

Indoctrination

Mad IQs

Nobody Likes The Opening Band

New Invention

From The Gallows

Clusterhug

Sugar Pills

Kiss Goodnight

Lights Go Down

Need You Here

Door

Tomorrow People

Razzmatazz