Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

iDKHOW have announced their debut album, 'Razzmatazz'

It comes with a new single, too.
Published: 3:13 pm, August 05, 2020
iDKHOW have announced their debut album, 'Razzmatazz'

iDKHOW have announced their debut album, 'Razzmatazz'.

Due out on 16th October via Fearless Records, the news arrives alongside first single 'Leave Me Alone'.

Dallon Weekes - formerly of Panic! At The Disco - explains the inspiration behind the song: "When you’re in a toxic situation, the phrase ‘Leave Me Alone’ is the last civil thing you say before things get uncivil."

Check it out below; the full tracklisting reads:

Leave Me Alone
Indoctrination
Mad IQs
Nobody Likes The Opening Band
New Invention
From The Gallows
Clusterhug
Sugar Pills
Kiss Goodnight
Lights Go Down
Need You Here
Door
Tomorrow People
Razzmatazz

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour
Year Of The Knife: "Our music is based in reality, no bullshit"
Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with 'Hours and Hours', a song for Alicia Bognanno's mum
PUP have shared a cover of one of their favourite songs, Grandaddy’s 'A.M. 180'
Check out Narrow Head's new video for 'Hard To Swallow'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing