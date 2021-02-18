Iceage have debuted a new song, 'Vendetta'

Incoming!

It's taken from their forthcoming album, 'Seek Shelter'

Published: 10:50 am, February 18, 2021

Iceage have announced the full details for their brand new album 'Seek Shelter'.

Set for release on 7th May, the nine-track album is also previewed by a second single from it, 'Vendetta'.

“Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said of the new single.

It all follows on from the band's previous taster 'The Holding Hand', which they debuted earlier this month.

“When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything," Rønnenfelt explains of the album. "For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries."

You can check out the video for 'Vendetta' below.