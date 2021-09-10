Ice Nine Kills deal with a zombie outbreak in their new video for 'Rainy Day'

Watch

Published: 3:34 pm, September 10, 2021

Ice Nine Kills have shared a new zombie-filled video for 'Rainy Day'.

Inspired by Resident Evil, it's the latest teaser from their upcoming new album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood', which is set for release on 15th October and features guest spots from Jacoby Shaddix, Corpsegrinder, Brandon Saller, Buddy Nilsen and Ryan Kirby.

Frontman Spencer Charnas shares: "In the latest slice from our upcoming album, ‘Welcome To Horrorwood’, we pay tribute to the zombified world of, RESIDENT EVIL. Brutal and Bouncy, 'Rainy Day' takes you on an intense journey to find what’s really creeping in the dark…"

Check it out below.