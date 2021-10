Watch

It's taken from their upcoming album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood'.

Published: 12:23 pm, October 11, 2021

Ice Nine Kills have debuted a new video.

The clip is for the track 'Funeral Derangements', taken from their upcoming album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood'.

Inspired by Pet Sematary, the video features an appearance from the child star of the original 1989 version of the film, Miko Hughes, as well s Badflower's Josh Katz.

You can check it out below. The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' is set for release this Friday, 15th October, via Fearless Records.