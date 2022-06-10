Watch

It coincides with the start of his tour with Machine Gun Kelly.

Published: 11:17 am, June 10, 2022 Photos: Ragan Henderson.

iann dior has dropped his new single and video, 'Live Fast Die Numb'.

Produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne) and Mark Schick (Dua Lipa, Noah Cyrus), the new video coincides with iann's just-started tour with Machine Gun Kelly. It also follows the recent release of his latest album, 'on to better things'.

Check out the track below, and catch iann live at the following UK & Ireland shows:



OCTOBER

01 Wembley Arena - London, UK

04 Arena - Birmingham, UK

06 Leeds Arena - Leeds, UK

07 OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

09 3arena - Dublin, IR