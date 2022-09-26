Listen

He's currently supporting Machine Gun Kelly on tour.

Published: 3:03 pm, September 26, 2022

iann dior has shared his new single, 'saddest soundtrack'.

Produced by Travis Barker, the drop coincides with his current support tour alongside Machine Gun Kelly, which arrives in the UK next month.

"‘saddest soundtrack’ is about reflecting on a past relationship that was a rollercoaster of highs and lows," Iann explains. "Letting out the emotions of a love long lost and dark times that followed can be cathartic for me in my music. So many people experience the same thing so I wanted to connect to my fans and let them know they’re not alone."

