Ian Miles from Creeper is teasing his upcoming solo album with new single, 'Overwhelmed'

"'Overwhelmed' is for anyone who is in an unescapable toxic place."
Published: 3:31 pm, September 30, 2021
Ian Miles from Creeper is teasing his upcoming solo album with new single, 'Overwhelmed'

Ian Miles from Creeper has dropped a new track, 'Overwhelmed'.

It's taken from his new stripped-back solo project will see him launch a debut album, 'Degradation, Death, Decay', on 15th October via Big Scary Monsters. 

“I’ve never really seen this as a solo project because I’ve been writing and recording acoustic music since I was about 15," he explains. "I low key released some very old songs way before Creeper started and even during. I don’t want to be the focus of this record, it’s not about me so I have decided to hide me. I want people to solely focus on the art."

Of the new single, he adds: "'Overwhelmed' is for anyone who is in an unescapable toxic place and for those courageous enough to have escaped it."

Check out 'Overwhelmed' below, and catch Ian at an album release show on 8th October at God's House Tower, Southampton.

Wage War: "We know we're a heavy band, and we really embraced that"
