Listen

Ian Miles from Creeper has launched a new project with a solo album on the way

'Degradation, Death, Decay' will arrive later this year.
Published: 5:06 pm, September 07, 2021
Ian Miles from Creeper is kicking out on his own.

His new stripped-back solo project will see him launch a debut album, 'Degradation, Death, Decay', on 15th October via Big Scary Monsters. He's also just shared new single 'Truest Blue'.

“I’ve never really seen this as a solo project because I’ve been writing and recording acoustic music since I was about 15," he explains. "I low key released some very old songs way before Creeper started and even during. I don’t want to be the focus of this record, it’s not about me so I have decided to hide me. I want people to solely focus on the art."

Check out 'Truest Blue' below, and catch Ian at an album release show on 8th October at God's House Tower, Southampton.

