Watch

Catch them on tour later this year.

Published: 9:57 pm, May 28, 2020

I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas.

The clip follows the news that the band have rescheduled their upcoming tour; they were due to perform several shows this spring, but have been forced to push them back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Dream State still in support.

They explain: “In these very tough and strange times, we’re stoked to announce that all postponed dates from the EU / UK leg of ‘The TRAUMA Tour’ have officially been rescheduled for this August/September. All previously purchased GA and VIP tickets will remain valid. We’ve also added some killer festivals and additional headlining shows to the route."

The details are:



AUGUST

26 Pyramids Portsmouth

27 O2 Academy Bristol

31 Academy Manchester



SEPTEMBER

2 SWG3 Glasgow

3 Rock City Nottingham

4 Beckett University Leeds

7 O2 Kentish Town Forum London

9 Academy Dublin