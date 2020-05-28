Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas

Catch them on tour later this year.
Published: 9:57 pm, May 28, 2020
I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas

I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas.

The clip follows the news that the band have rescheduled their upcoming tour; they were due to perform several shows this spring, but have been forced to push them back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Dream State still in support.

They explain: “In these very tough and strange times, we’re stoked to announce that all postponed dates from the EU / UK leg of ‘The TRAUMA Tour’ have officially been rescheduled for this August/September. All previously purchased GA and VIP tickets will remain valid. We’ve also added some killer festivals and additional headlining shows to the route."

The details are:

AUGUST
26 Pyramids Portsmouth
27 O2 Academy Bristol
31 Academy Manchester

SEPTEMBER
2 SWG3 Glasgow
3 Rock City Nottingham
4 Beckett University Leeds
7 O2 Kentish Town Forum London
9 Academy Dublin

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021
Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie
Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'
Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune, 'On With The Show'
Track by Track: Crossfaith’s new EP, ‘Species’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing