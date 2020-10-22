Watch

It's from upcoming rework compilation 'Post Traumatic'.

Published: 11:12 am, October 22, 2020

I Prevail have released a new video for their live version of 'Deadweight'.

Featuring Beartooth's Caleb Shomo, it's a cut from 'Post Traumatic', due 30th October via Fearless Records. The 17-track collection features live, reimagined, and acoustic versions of songs from 2019's 'Trauma'.

Check out 'Deadweight' below, and catch the band on tour in the UK in spring 2021:



APRIL

30 Leeds Beckett University, UK



MAY

01 Dublin Academy, IE

03 Glasgow SWG3, UK

04 Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

06 London O2 Forum, UK

07 Bristol O2 Academy, UK

09 Manchester Academy, UK

10 Nottingham Rock City, UK

11 Portsmouth Pyramids, UK