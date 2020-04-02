Subscribe to Upset
I Prevail have rescheduled their UK tour dates

They're coming over in August instead.
Published: 8:46 pm, April 02, 2020
I Prevail have rescheduled their UK tour dates.

The band were due to perform several shows this spring, but have been forced to push them back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Dream State still in support.

They explain: “In these very tough and strange times, we’re stoked to announce that all postponed dates from the EU / UK leg of ‘The TRAUMA Tour’ have officially been rescheduled for this August/September. All previously purchased GA and VIP tickets will remain valid. We’ve also added some killer festivals and additional headlining shows to the route."

The details are:

AUGUST
26 Pyramids Portsmouth
27 O2 Academy Bristol
31 Academy Manchester

SEPTEMBER
2 SWG3 Glasgow
3 Rock City Nottingham
4 Beckett University Leeds
7 O2 Kentish Town Forum London
9 Academy Dublin

