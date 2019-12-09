I Prevail have released a new live video for 'Hurricane'.
The clip arrives not long after the band were confirmed as being up for two Grammys, their first-ever nominations, for Best Rock Album (for 'Trauma'), and Best Metal Performance (for 'Bow Down').
The band are taking the album out on the road early next year, for a tour that'll see them play several dates in the UK, including London's Kentish Town Forum.
Check out 'Hurricane' below, and catch them live at the following:
MARCH
17 Pyramids Portsmouth UK
18 Academy Manchester UK
19 SWG3 Glasgow UK
21 Academy Dublin IE
23 Rock City Nottingham UK
24 O2 Institute Birmingham UK
26 Beckett University Leeds UK
27 O2 Kentish Town Forum London UK
28 O2 Academy Bristol UK