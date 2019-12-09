Watch

Catch the band on tour in the UK next March.

Published: 12:56 pm, December 09, 2019

I Prevail have released a new live video for 'Hurricane'.

The clip arrives not long after the band were confirmed as being up for two Grammys, their first-ever nominations, for Best Rock Album (for 'Trauma'), and Best Metal Performance (for 'Bow Down').

The band are taking the album out on the road early next year, for a tour that'll see them play several dates in the UK, including London's Kentish Town Forum.

Check out 'Hurricane' below, and catch them live at the following:



MARCH

17 Pyramids Portsmouth UK

18 Academy Manchester UK

19 SWG3 Glasgow UK

21 Academy Dublin IE

23 Rock City Nottingham UK

24 O2 Institute Birmingham UK

26 Beckett University Leeds UK

27 O2 Kentish Town Forum London UK

28 O2 Academy Bristol UK