Watch

Catch the band on tour next year.

Published: 12:36 pm, August 29, 2020

I Prevail have shared a new video for 'Every Time You Leave'.

The clip - which features Juno-nominated Canadian vocalist Delaney Jane - follows an intimate performance video of the song, which was recorded during quarantine.

The band also have a new tour coming up, kicking off in Leeds on 30th April, with support from Dream State.

In the meantime, give 'Every Time You Leave' a watch below.