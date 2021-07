On tour

The run features a night at London's Brixton Academy.

Published: 10:42 am, July 20, 2021

Hundred Reasons have announced a headline tour.

The band will play nine UK shows in spring 2022, including a night at London's Brixton Academy, with support from Hell Is For Heroes.

The details are:



FEBRUARY

24 Southampton Guildhall

25 Bristol o2 Academy

26 Birmingham o2 Institute



MARCH

3 Leeds o2 Academy

4 Glasgow Barrowlands

5 Manchester o2 Academy

10 Norwich UEA

11 Nottingham Rock City

12 London Brixton o2 Academy



Tickets on general sale Friday 23rd July at 10am.