Hot Milk are celebrating the release of their new EP with a video for title-track 'The King And Queen Of Gasoline'

Published: 5:24 pm, August 05, 2022

Hot Milk have shared a video for 'The King And Queen Of Gasoline'.

It's a cut from their six-track effort of the same name, out today (Friday, 5th August) via Music For Nations.

"This record is a reflection of our alter egos, it’s emotional, it’s a story, its fuckin real man," they explain. "Every single song reflects a different moment that we’ve needed to get through and being able to put that truth into a song that we get all scream together has meant healing for both of us.

"We have played with fire a lot in our lives, lived to excess, done some stupid shit… we still do stupid shit but for a while we were living so dangerously, that our lives nearly went up in flames… the King and Queen of nearly fucking it all up… the King and Queen of it all being doused in bloody gasoline… but not yet on fire.

"This record has been written across the world and finally finished and produced in a bedroom in Salford by us, this whole record is the definition of champagne lifestyle, lemonade budget."

