Hot Milk have announced a new tour for September

Hot Milk have announced a new tour.
Taking place this September, the run of dates follows news of their EP 'I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead', set for release on 10th September via Music For Nations.
"These songs are honest," Han Mee says of the release. "I have nothing to hide. Everyone’s on anti-depressants these days. It’s the world we live in, it makes people sad. Capitalism. Is it broken? 100 per cent. I’m angry that the fact that we’re sold a world that actually doesn’t make your inner peace happy. Humans need love and community and a lot of the time, there is no love and the community has dissolved.
"We’re angry, both politically and existentially in terms of the system we now live in. But also, we’re angry at the fact that we’re sad quite a lot, but we’re trying to not just sit there and take it. We’re trying to fix it, by building a family through this band."
The tour will visit:
SEPTEMBER
10 Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
12 Leeds UK - Key Club
14 Nottingham, UK - Bodega
15 Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
16 London, UK - O2 Academy Islington