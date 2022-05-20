Watch

Check out 'Teenage Runaways' now.

Published: 3:24 pm, May 20, 2022

Hot Milk have dropped a new single from their upcoming EP.

The up-and-coming duo will release six-track effort 'The King And Queen Of Gasoline' on 5th August via Music For Nations, preceded by new single 'Teenage Runaways'.

Han Mee says of the track: "We’ve been running from the norm our whole bloody lives. Being in a band 'n living the way we want never went down well with our families and we got so much stick for even daring to want more from life. This song is about the fact we ran away n never bloody stopped."

Check it out below; the EP's full tracklisting reads:



The King And Queen Of Gasoline

Teenage Runaways

Fell In Love With Someone That I Shouldn’t Have

Bad Influence

The Secret To Saying Goodbye

Chloroform/Nightmares