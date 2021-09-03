Hot Milk have shared a track from their upcoming new EP, check out 'Split Personality'

Watch

The band's new EP arrives later this month.

Published: 11:33 am, September 03, 2021

Hot Milk have shared a track from their upcoming new EP.

'Split Personality' follows on from 'I Think I Hate Myself', with both taken from 'I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead', set for release on 10th September via Music For Nations.

"Well well well...... this song is about getting lost in the bubble-gum delirium of living in a city where naughty temptation is a constant wolf at the door," says Han Mee.

"It’s about the mood swings between wanting to get absolutely annihilated or having a nice roast dinner and a pot of tea. It’s about being caught up in an atmosphere of wanting to see how far we can push our bodies and wanting to be sedated. Like who even are we? I don’t know…"

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this September.