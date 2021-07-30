Hot Milk have shared a track from their upcoming new EP, check out 'I Think I Hate Myself'

Listen

"The song is the anthem of my life," says Han.

Published: 12:13 pm, July 30, 2021

Hot Milk have shared a track from their upcoming new EP.

'I Think I Hate Myself' is taken from 'I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead', set for release on 10th September via Music For Nations.

"When we sat down to write this, life was bleak," says co-vocalist Jim. "Touring had stopped, people were dying and whatever purpose and path I had in life became obsolete. I’d never had to properly deal with sitting down with my thoughts as company. I was angry a frustrated at myself. I knew Han was in the same place, so this concoction of self loathing and desperation began to write itself."

"The song is the anthem of my life. I don't know why I do these things to myself but I just self-sabotage and hope it'll make a difference when it never does," adds Han. "For me, this is cathartic and it's my truth, the saddest realist song dressed up in a happy melody. Fuck it, yeh I hate myself but now I'm at rock bottom you can't take anything else, and you will never stop me singing."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this September.