"This is revenge," says Jim Shaw.
Published: 11:45 am, July 14, 2022
Hot Milk have shared their new single, 'I Fell In Love With Someone That I Shouldn't Have'.

It's a cut from upcoming six-track effort 'The King And Queen Of Gasoline', due out on 5th August via Music For Nations.

"THIS IS NOT A FKIN LOVE SONG" says Jim Shaw (vocals/guitar). "This is revenge. Han started writing this at 16 'n we revisited it and made it into a heartbreak anthem that is not about wallowing, it’s about getting your own back. This is a song about reclaiming power from an abusive relationship and coming back twice as strong, maybe overly. They won’t fuck with you again."

Check out the new single below; the band have also announced an October tour with Blackbear:

OCTOBER
05 O2 Academy Brixton, London
08 Bataclan, Paris
10 Tivoliredenburg, Utrecht
11 E-Werk, Cologne
12 Columbiahalle, Berlin

