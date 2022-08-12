Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Hot Milk, out now!

Subscribe to Upset
September 2022
Published: 4:00 pm, August 12, 2022 Photos: Jessie Rose.
The new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars Hot Milk, is out now.

One of the brightest burning names in new music for a good minute now, new EP 'The King and Queen of Gasoline' affirms them as future icons in waiting. As they take their first ever Upset cover, that future might be coming round sooner than we thought. A band who make big moments, and refuse to curb their run for anyone, that charge for the very top is only gaining pace.

Elsewhere this month, we've got the likes of Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth, The Chats, The Amazons, I Prevail, Nova Twins, Lauran Hibberd, LIFE, Thick, Spielbergs and loads more.

