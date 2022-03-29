Hot Milk have confirmed a new EP for August

Watch

They've dropped new single 'Bad Influence', too.

Published: 11:01 am, March 29, 2022

Hot Milk have confirmed a new EP for summer.

The up-and-coming duo will release six-track effort 'The King And Queen Of Gasoline' on 5th August via Music For Nations, with the news arriving alongside teaser single 'Bad Influence'.

Han Mee says of the track: "We've been told we've been a bad influence since we were kids, so u know what, maybe we are? but it’s only coz we have a thirst for life n go against the traditional."

Jim Shaw adds: "We were made to feel bad for following the our hearts n our passion, we got ousted by family and by peers for being who we are. We know where we’re going and what we want and it’s to be open, happy and live fast n free."

Check it out below; the EP's full tracklisting reads:



The King And Queen Of Gasoline

Teenage Runaways

Fell In Love With Someone That I Shouldn’t Have

Bad Influence

The Secret To Saying Goodbye

Chloroform/Nightmares