Listen

They're currently on tour in the UK.

Published: 12:29 pm, February 03, 2020

Hot Milk have shared their brand new single, 'June Gloom'.

The track - which debuted on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show last - arrives to coincide with the band's tour supporting The Band Camino, which has just seen them play nights in Leeds and Glasgow.

Their remaining dates are as follows:



FEBRUARY

04 Club Academy, Manchester

05 02 Institute 3, Birmingham

06 Electric Ballroom, London



Check out 'June Gloom' below.