"This is a rally cry against greed and the ruling class."

Published: 10:42 pm, July 27, 2020

Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'.

The track's a standalone, out now via their own record label, Hot Milk Records.

“We had something to say so we just fkin said it. Not anti-American, just anti-asshole," says the band. "This is a rally cry against greed and the ruling class that so desperately cling to control the freethinkers and the good hearted.

"We are all children of today and mavericks of tomorrow. We can build a bridge because their minds are too narrow.”

