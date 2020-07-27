Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'

"This is a rally cry against greed and the ruling class."
Published: 10:42 pm, July 27, 2020
Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'

Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'.

The track's a standalone, out now via their own record label, Hot Milk Records.

“We had something to say so we just fkin said it. Not anti-American, just anti-asshole," says the band. "This is a rally cry against greed and the ruling class that so desperately cling to control the freethinkers and the good hearted.

"We are all children of today and mavericks of tomorrow. We can build a bridge because their minds are too narrow.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming
Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'
Stand Atlantic have announced a new UK headline tour
Big Scary Monsters' Kev Douch talks making the most of lockdown, and the label's new virtual pop-up
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing