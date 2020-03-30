On tour

They'll play London and Manchester in September.

Published: 2:11 pm, March 30, 2020

Hot Milk have announced two rescheduled live dates.

The band have confirmed two (already sold out!) gigs at London's Camden Assembly and Manchester Deaf Institute for 11th and 14th September respectively.

"SHIT STILL WEIRD BUT HERE’S SOMETHIN FOR WHEN IT’S NOT hopefully," they explain. "FireGlass of milk NEW DATES HOT MILK RIOT DATES FOR SEPT. same tickets so dw.

"wish we could see u sooner we miss ya. remember it’s always summer somewhere...xx"

Have a gander at the new poster below.