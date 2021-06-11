Coming soon

The title-track is out now.

Published: 10:41 am, June 11, 2021

Hot Milk have announced a new EP, 'I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead'.

Set for release on 10th September via Music For Nations, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

“This isn’t just a song," says Jim Shaw, "it's like an internal organ or body part. A very piece of ourselves made at home, recorded at home, produced at home. Where we could cry and laugh and argue and be free. Off we go into the unknown, we don’t know if you will like what we’ve done, but just know it’s real."

"These songs are honest," Han Mee adds. "I have nothing to hide. Everyone’s on anti-depressants these days. It’s the world we live in, it makes people sad. Capitalism. Is it broken? 100 per cent. I’m angry that the fact that we’re sold a world that actually doesn’t make your inner peace happy. Humans need love and community and a lot of the time, there is no love and the community has dissolved.

"We’re angry, both politically and existentially in terms of the system we now live in. But also, we’re angry at the fact that we’re sad quite a lot, but we’re trying to not just sit there and take it. We’re trying to fix it, by building a family through this band."

