It marks the latest cut from upcoming album 'Likewise'.

Published: 1:59 pm, January 10, 2020

Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan has shared her new solo single, 'Your Reply'.

It marks the latest cut from upcoming album 'Likewise', which the Philadelphia-based musician recorded with bandmate Joe Reinhart at The Headroom. It's due for release on 31st January via Saddle Creek.

"There can be a one-sidedness to even the most loving and rewarding relationships,” she says of the song. “We will always have a part of ourselves we can’t or don’t know how to share. There are so many risks involved.

"Regardless, I think of this song as celebratory. If anything, the speaker is frustrated at coming so close to understanding another person completely, but perhaps only just missing the mark. But still what a gift that is, to come close.”

