Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Honey Revenge have dropped their new single, 'Rerun'

"I wrote the song in a state of severe impatience wondering when the hard work would start paying off," they explain.
Published: 8:56 pm, November 14, 2022
Honey Revenge have dropped their new single, 'Rerun'

Honey Revenge have dropped their new single, 'Rerun'.

The track - from Californian duo Donovan Lloyd (guitar) and Devin Papadol (vocals) - arrives with a trapped-television themed video.

"We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned," they explain. "It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down. "Rerun" dives into the hopeless experience of feeling like you’re living the same bad day over and over again and trying to stay positive in spite of being at your worst. I wrote the song in a state of severe impatience wondering when the hard work would start paying off. It’s cathartic to know it’s finally making its way into the world especially now that I’m in a much better place."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Regrettes have unveiled three new songs
Dot To Dot has confirmed its first batch of artists for 2023
ArcTanGent has announced over 50 bands for 2023's festival
Witch Fever: "There are no rules"
Check out Big Joanie's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Bikini Kill, Paramore, Nirvana and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing