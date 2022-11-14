Watch

Published: 8:56 pm, November 14, 2022

Honey Revenge have dropped their new single, 'Rerun'.

The track - from Californian duo Donovan Lloyd (guitar) and Devin Papadol (vocals) - arrives with a trapped-television themed video.

"We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned," they explain. "It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down. "Rerun" dives into the hopeless experience of feeling like you’re living the same bad day over and over again and trying to stay positive in spite of being at your worst. I wrote the song in a state of severe impatience wondering when the hard work would start paying off. It’s cathartic to know it’s finally making its way into the world especially now that I’m in a much better place."

Check it out below.