Honey Lung are teasing their new EP with 'Big'

Published: 9:10 pm, May 12, 2020

Honey Lung have dropped another track from their upcoming new EP.

‘Big’ follows on from recent singles ‘Be My Friend’ and ‘Juggle’, which all feature on ‘Post Modern Motorcade Music’ - out on 29th May through Big Scary Monsters.

Frontman Jamie Batten says: “’Big’ was a song I wrote last year when I was up at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was meant as an ode to the time I had there, which felt very isolated and gave me a lot of time to think about my choices and relationships I was facing back then.

"It’s quite a personal song as it was a confusing time and things weren’t straightforward. I’m usually quite unproductive when I’m going through a tough patch, and find it’s only in retrospect I can write a song about it.

"I think ‘Big’ is the most important song to me on the EP, it still affects me and is a comfort to me today.”

