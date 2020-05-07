Creeper, Diet Cig and Indoor Pets are among the new names for this weekend's Homeschool festival

Festivals

Loads of names.

Published: 10:00 am, May 07, 2020

Creeper, Diet Cig (pictured) and Indoor Pets are among the latest names for online festival, Homeschool.

The event will take place over the bank holiday weekend (8th-10th May) at homeschoolfest.com, with loads of acts taking part from their living rooms.

Also new to the line-up, are Palaye Royale, Dream Nails, Ash, Best Ex, Do Nothing, Talk Show, LIFE, Hunny, Cheap Cuts, Hinds, Spector, The Murder Capital, We Are Scientists, and loads more.

They join a bill that already features SWMRS, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth, The Amazons, The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman, mxmtoon, L Devine, Circa Waves, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Phoebe Green, ZUZU, Lauran Hibberd, Lady Bird, Bloxx, Lande Hekt, Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan, Love Fame Tragedy, Delaire The Liar, Bad Sounds, Cavetown, Alfie Templeman, and The Sherlocks - find the full list on the poster below.

Homeschool is also raising much-needed awareness of the incredible work of frontline medical staff and volunteers here in the UK – encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend.

