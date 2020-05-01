Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Loads more acts have joined online festival Homeschool, including SWMRS, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and The Amazons

So many bands.
Published: 10:00 am, May 01, 2020
SWMRS, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and The Amazons are among the new names for online festival, Homeschool.

The event will take place over the bank holiday weekend (8th-10th May) at homeschoolfest.com, with loads of acts taking part from their living rooms.

Also among the many, many new confirmations, are mxmtoon, L Devine, Circa Waves, Gengahr, Kawala, SPINN, Lily Moore, Another Sky, Marsicans, whenyoung, Emily Burns, Oscar Lang, Fuzzy Sun, and Willie J Healey.

They join a bill that already features The Xcerts, Jamie LenmanBuzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Phoebe Green, ZUZU, Lauran Hibberd, Lady Bird, Bloxx, Lande Hekt, Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan, Love Fame Tragedy, Delaire The Liar, Bad Sounds, Cavetown, Alfie Templeman, The Sherlocks, and loads more - find the full list on the poster below.

Homeschool is also raising much-needed awareness of the incredible work of frontline medical staff and volunteers here in the UK – encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend.

Keep an eye out for yet more to come.

