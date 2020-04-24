Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman and more are taking part in new online festival, Homeschool

The event will take place over the bank holiday weekend.
Published: 10:00 am, April 24, 2020
The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman and more are on the bill for new online festival, Homeschool.

The event will take place over the bank holiday weekend (8th-10th May) at homeschoolfest.com, with loads of acts taking part from their living rooms.

Also signed up are Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Phoebe Green, ZUZU, Lauran Hibberd, Lady Bird, Bloxx, Lande Hekt, Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan, Love Fame Tragedy, Delaire The Liar, Bad Sounds, Cavetown, Alfie Templeman, The Sherlocks, and loads more - find the full list on the poster below.

Homeschool is also raising much-needed awareness of the incredible work of frontline medical staff and volunteers here in the UK – encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend.

Keep an eye out for yet more to come.

