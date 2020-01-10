Watch

The band have a new album, and a London show, planned for 14th February.

Published: 3:06 pm, January 10, 2020

Hollywood Undead have released a new video for their single, 'Empire'.

It's a track from the group's upcoming sixth full-length 'New Empire Vol. 1', due out on 14th February, which will be celebrated with a one-off show at London's Kentish Town Forum.

Vocalist Johnny 3 Tears says: "We wanted to do something special for our record release and we thought there was no better place than London, our home away from home to bring New Empire Vol 1 to life.”

Produced by Matt Good (Sleeping With Sirens, Asking Alexandria), the record features guest vocals from Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn on 'Upside Down', and Good Charlotte's Benji Madden on 'Second Chances'.

Check out 'Empire' below.