"In Circles is a really subtly exciting song for our band."

Published: 12:21 pm, March 19, 2021

Holding Absence have released a video for their new single, 'In Circles'.

It's a cut from the band's new album 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'; the Cardiff band's second record, it follows on from 2019's self-titled debut, and is due for release on 16th April.

Frontman Lucas Woodland says: "In Circles is a really subtly exciting song for our band. Lyrically, it commentates on the mundane and cyclical nature of day to day life... Pointing out just how dangerous it can be to live your life without ambition.

"With such a strong lyrical vision, we made sure that the song and video followed suit, playing out in an almost hypnotic fashion.

"We think this track is really special, and will hopefully be enough to encourage people to reach out of their lives a little bit."

He adds: “This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn’t rigid – it’s not just love or joy or sadness – it’s a lot of things.”

Check out their new single below.