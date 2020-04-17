Holding Absence have released a new video for 'Birdcage', their "most poppy" track yet

Watch

It's out on a new 7"

Published: 10:16 am, April 17, 2020

Holding Absence have released a new video for their track 'Birdcage'.

The single arrives on a brand new 7” picture disc, which also includes last month's single 'Gravity'.

Vocalist Lucas Woodland says: "'Birdcage' is probably the most poppy track we’ve ever released as HA, and we’re really proud of the outcome. Working with Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon/Twin Atlantic/Don Broco) gave us the great opportunity to refine our sound in a way we’d not yet tried before, so the aim for this track was to make it as catchy and sleek as possible. We’re very happy with the outcome and can’t wait for people to get their hands on the double-sided picture disk!"

Check it out below, and catch the band support Creeper on tour this August.