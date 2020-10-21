Coming soon

Check out their new single, 'Beyond Belief'.

Published: 11:52 am, October 21, 2020

Holding Absence have announced their new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'.

Preceded by new single 'Beyond Belief', the Cardiff band's second record follows on from 2019's self-titled debut, and is due for release on 16th April.

Frontman Lucas Woodland says: "We are ecstatic to finally unveil 'Beyond Belief' to the world! Just as jumping from black and white into colour is a huge change for our band, we believe the transition into Beyond Belief, and subsequently The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, is similarly significant.

"Beyond Belief sees our band embracing the 80’s indie-shoegaze era with both arms, while still gripping firmly onto all the sounds that have made us who we are up until now. A song about love, and the fear of permanence - this really is Holding Absence, like you’ve never heard us before."

He adds: “This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn’t rigid – it’s not just love or joy or sadness – it’s a lot of things.”

Check out their new single below.