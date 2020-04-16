Subscribe to Upset
Hockey Dad have unleashed their new single, 'In This State'

It's a teaser from their upcoming album.
Published: 12:54 pm, April 16, 2020
Hockey Dad have shared their new single, 'In This State'.

A song about navigating a break-up, it's the opening cut from the band's upcoming album 'Brain Candy', due for release on 31st July via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

“It’s the first song we completed when we were working on this album,” says guitarist and lead vocalist Zach Stephenson. “We came up with most of it the weekend of Splendour in the Grass.

"We had just played a You Am I song with Tim Rogers, and whilst rehearsing for it, I was playing around with the opening guitar chords. Tim seemed to like them, which got us even more excited to finish it and start playing it live. To me, it always felt like an album opener.

"The initial energy it brings sets a great pace for the rest of the album. It’s definitely one of the most energetic songs in the live set for sure.”

Check it out below.

