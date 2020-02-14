Coming soon

The Aussie duo's third full-length is due in May.

Published: 9:02 pm, February 14, 2020

Hockey Dad have announced their new album, 'Brain Candy'.

Produced in Seattle with John Goodmanson, the Aussie duo's third full-length is due on 29th May via Farmer & The Owl / BMG, preceded by new single 'Itch'.

"The demo for 'Itch' started off as a delicate, droned out kind of song," guitarist and lead vocalist Zach Stephenson explains. "As we started recording it in the studio and adding drums and guitars we realised the potential it had for an epic fuzzed ballad so we ran with it. It’s definitely the most non-Hockey Dad song we have ever recorded.”

He adds: “The ‘Itch’ video shoot was unlike anything we’ve experienced before, we had a full-day shoot with costume designers, production crew, and makeup. We were coated in thick body paint and face masks during the steamy LA day while skating, but it was worth it to creep people out who were walking by us.”

Check out 'Itch' below, and catch the band on tour this April and May.